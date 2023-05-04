Kena renews the promo park: the new offers with lots of Giga, from 4.99 euros per month

Got it renews the promotions park by launching new offers with many Giga for a few euros a month, the most convenient reserved for those who pass their number from Iliad or from a virtual operator. The new Kena offers are several, for all budgets and needs. On all (except Kena Voce) there is the possibility of having 50 Giga extra per month choosing the automatic recharge. Here are the offers and details, from the cheapest to the most expensive: you have until June 30 to activate them.