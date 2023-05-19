Kenneth Elliott, doctor kidnapped by jihadists freed after 7 years

An 88-year-old Australian doctor has been freed after being kidnapped by jihadists 7 years ago in Burkina Faso, West Africa. Kenneth Elliott was safe and sound and was reunited with his wife and children last night, Foreign Secretary Penny Wong said.

“I am very pleased to report that Dr Ken Elliott, who was held hostage in West Africa for approximately seven years, has been reunited with his family in Australia,” said Minister Wong. Elliott and his wife were kidnapped in Burkina Faso, where they had run a medical clinic for forty years. Jocelyn Elliott was released three weeks later.

“We wish to express our thanks to God and all those who have continued to pray for us and I thank the Australian Government and all those involved in the time to secure his release,” said Elliott’s family. No details have yet been given about the circumstances of the release. The doctor is from the west coast city of Perth, but Wong did not say where the family was in Australia. The militant group behind the kidnapping, Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, has risen to prominence largely through kidnapping-for-ransom operations against aid workers and foreign tourists.