At least five people were killed and six were injured in a shooting inside a bank in Louisville, Kentucky. The police reports that the attacker was also “neutralized”: he would be one of the five dead. According to the first rumors it is a former employee of the bank who acted alone. Among the injured there is also an agent. The Louisville Police Department asked away Twitter people to stay away from the area.

March 27, 2023



Witnesses who left the building told a Whas-Tv to have heard shots inside the building. Numerous police vehicles have appeared in the television footage. The journalists of Whas they said they saw people taken away in ambulances.

“Please pray for all affected families and the city of Louisville,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said as he walked to the scene. The FBI has announced that its agents also took part in the shooting in the building on East Main Street that houses the Old National Bank, not far from Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park.