In Kenya, a 4-year-old boy was found unharmed after he got lost in the Tsavo East National Park where he grazed cattle with his older siblings, the largest wildlife reserve in the country, and wandered alone for six days. He was found alive and in good condition 15 kilometers from his home by a pilot of the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, an association that takes care of the conservation of the park’s animals.

The incredible story is told on the social pages of the association itself, which reveals how the report of the disappearance of the child, a small inhabitant of the village of Asa, had arrived on November 29 last year. The search had started immediately, but due to the rains and the difficulty in tracing his small footprints, they had ended in nothing. All hope of finding him had already been lost when, after 5 days and 5 nights, the pilot Roan Carr-Hartley and his ground crew found him.

“Early in the morning, from my left wing, I saw a small figure below me, surrounded by a mass of shrubs and trees – said Hartley – I could not believe my eyes, it was him: a tiny child surrounded by wild nature and infinite”. The little one still needed rehydration but it was enough to undergo a drip. He was in shock and covered in mosquito bites and scratches from the bristling thorn bushes, but miraculously alive. Lions and other felines roam the Tsavo park and at night the voracious and aggressive hyenas.