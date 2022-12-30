An Italian-American citizen has been freed after a group of terrorists from Al-Shabaab he had kidnapped her along with three other people. The kidnapping took place in Kenya, on the road to the village of Man.

According to initial reports, the kidnappers staged a Kenyan army checkpoint. Once the car was stopped, the terrorists would have taken the group of passengers away to the forest in the county of Lamu. Fortunately, a group of police officers was traveling on the same road who, once they had identified the vehicle, followed it to the car in which the hostages were imprisoned, in the forest of Boni.

As reported by the agency Ansa at which point a firefight would ensue. Two girls were unharmed while the other two hostages had already been killed by terrorists. The Italian Embassy in Kenya immediately followed up on the matter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ crisis unit and once again invited Italian tourists not to enter the coastal area of ​​Lamu county, considered too dangerous due to its proximity to the Somali border.

Al-Shabaab is a Sunni Islamic terrorist group present in the country since 2006. In 2012, with a fifteen-minute video, the terrorist cell announced its merger with the jihadist group Al-Qaida under the leadership of the leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.