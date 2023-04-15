Kenya, asked followers to fast “to see Jesus”: preacher who drove at least 6,000 people to their deaths arrested

Kenyan preacher Paul Mackenzie, founder of the Good News International Church in Malindi, was arrested by the police in the coastal town, a tourist destination for thousands of Italians, after four of his followers died from prolonged fasting to “meet Jesus in paradise”. It is only the latest of the tragic consequences on the health and habits of the followers of the self-styled “shepherd”.

In 2018 he was reported by human rights organizations for convincing 93 young people to drop out of school and join his sect. A month ago the police had linked the death of two children, sons of a couple who are very loyal to him, to forced fasting. For this Mackenzie had been arrested and released on bail pending trial.

The Malindi authorities declared on Capital radio that the preacher would turn himself in and that, after the reports of some witnesses, they would be looking for a mass grave where about thirty adepts who died of starvation would be buried with the promise to “see the Gentleman”.