Nairobi. A boat for sea excursions with about 40 people on board, including Italian tourists, as well as many Kenyans, capsized in the high seas this morning off one of the best known beaches in Kenya, the tourist resort of Watamu. At least according to the testimonies collected from an unknown number of Kenyans drowned while the Italians managed to reach the shore on other boats.

The six Italian tourists would be on another boat that set sail to see the dolphins, reported the General Manager of the «Garoda Resort», Guido Bertoni. The Honorary Consulate of Malindi promptly did its utmost to check the state of health of the Italians rescued thanks to the rescue quickly brought by the guards of the “Kenya Wildlife Service”. Some of them have received treatment in the health facilities of Watamu and Malindi and are not in serious condition. “Others were treated by us, they were in shock and only sustained minor bruises,” Bertoni said. «From the hotel we saw the capsize of the boat which was hit by a tidal wave; Nothing like this had ever happened in Watamu », he added.