Home World Kenya, boat capsizes, at least 6 Italian tourists missing: “Maybe on another boat”
World

Kenya, boat capsizes, at least 6 Italian tourists missing: “Maybe on another boat”

by admin
Kenya, boat capsizes, at least 6 Italian tourists missing: “Maybe on another boat”

Nairobi. A boat for sea excursions with about 40 people on board, including Italian tourists, as well as many Kenyans, capsized in the high seas this morning off one of the best known beaches in Kenya, the tourist resort of Watamu. At least according to the testimonies collected from an unknown number of Kenyans drowned while the Italians managed to reach the shore on other boats.

The six Italian tourists would be on another boat that set sail to see the dolphins, reported the General Manager of the «Garoda Resort», Guido Bertoni. The Honorary Consulate of Malindi promptly did its utmost to check the state of health of the Italians rescued thanks to the rescue quickly brought by the guards of the “Kenya Wildlife Service”. Some of them have received treatment in the health facilities of Watamu and Malindi and are not in serious condition. “Others were treated by us, they were in shock and only sustained minor bruises,” Bertoni said. «From the hotel we saw the capsize of the boat which was hit by a tidal wave; Nothing like this had ever happened in Watamu », he added.

See also  Harry and Meghan never asked the queen for permission to use the name Lilibet

You may also like

Hong Kong citizens: The haze of the epidemic...

Former Italian Prime Minister Prodi talks about war:...

Kenya, boat capsizes with many Italian tourists. “The...

Harry versus William on TV: here is the...

Iran, the leader of the Sunni minority Molavi...

Usa, hit with the meter then suffocated: Keenan...

Great Britain, the mystery of Constance Marten, the...

The old drama repeats itself, and the United...

Caribbean, castaway survives for 24 days on stock...

The British Prime Minister was criticized for not...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy