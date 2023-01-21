Home World Kenya, boat capsizes with many Italian tourists. “The six compatriots perhaps missing on another ship”
Kenya, boat capsizes with many Italian tourists. "The six compatriots perhaps missing on another ship"

Kenya, boat capsizes with many Italian tourists. “The six compatriots perhaps missing on another ship”

Nairobi. A boat for sea excursions with about 40 people on board, including Italian tourists as well as many Kenyans, capsized in the high seas off one of the best known beaches in Kenya, the tourist resort of Watamu.

An unknown number of Kenyans drowned but the reconstructions and still partial testimonies seem at the moment to avert the first fears of Italian victims.

At least according to the testimonies collected by Ansa, the Italians on board managed to reach the shore on other boats.

Six Italian tourists have not yet returned but should be on board another tourist boat to see the dolphins, the General Manager of the “Garoda Resort”, Guido Bertoni, told Ansa.

The Honorary Consulate of Malindi promptly did its utmost to check the state of health of the Italians. Some of them have received treatment in the health facilities of Watamu and Malindi and are not in serious condition. “Others were treated by us, they were in shock and only sustained minor bruises,” Bertoni said. “From the hotel we saw the capsize of the boat which was hit by a tidal wave; nothing like this had ever happened in Watamu”, he added.

