Kenya Decides not to Renew Agreement with Cuba for Hiring Doctors

The Minister of Health of Kenya, Nakhumicha Wafula, announced on Wednesday that the government will not renew its agreement with Cuba for the hiring of doctors from the island. This decision came during the official opening of the Pre-National Dialogue on Human Resources for Health in Nairobi.

“We have decided not to renew the agreement with the Cuban doctors because I want to believe that our own doctors are committed to the cause,” said Nakumicha. She also reassured the public that the government has implemented several measures to address the demands of national healthcare providers and expressed confidence that they will meet all the needs of Kenyan hospitals.

Since Cuban doctors arrived in Kenya in 2017 as part of the Universal Health Coverage Program, their Kenyan counterparts have claimed marginalization. They argue that they have the capacity to do everything that the Cuban doctors could do, but lacking proper equipment and remuneration. Last September, the Health Committee of the National Assembly also suggested that the government not renew the contracts of the 120 Cuban doctors who have been in the country for six years. The argument was that their salaries could be used to employ at least three Kenyan doctors.

According to the president of the Health Committee, Robert Pukose, a salary of $4,257 is paid to the Cuban doctors, with $851 being their actual salary and the remaining $3,406 being a contribution from the Kenyan government. Pukose also expressed suspicions about the exchange program and questioned the whereabouts of Kenyan doctors who went to Cuba to develop their capabilities.

As part of the agreement between Kenya and Cuba, two Cuban doctors, Landy Hernández and Assel Herrera Correa, arrived in the African country in 2019. However, they were kidnapped by members of the Somali jihadist group Al Shabab. Despite efforts from the governments of Cuba, Kenya, and Somalia, the two doctors have not been released.

The current whereabouts and well-being of the two Cuban doctors remain unknown. According to a source from the Somali National Intelligence and Security Agency, they are believed to still be held captive in an Al Shabab stronghold.

The Kenyan government has been silent on the issue, even during public events such as the United Nations General Assembly. The lack of updates and progress in the case has raised concerns about the fate of the kidnapped doctors.

As Kenya decides not to renew the agreement with Cuba for hiring doctors, the country faces the challenge of meeting its healthcare needs with its own workforce. The decision also highlights the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the fate of the kidnapped Cuban doctors in Somalia.

