Kenya voted for the successor of the now ten-year president Uhruru Kenyatta. But it will take a few more days to find out who will win head-to-head between the two main contenders, raising tension in a country that has a history of post-election violence. The specter of 1,200 deaths from the riots of 2007-2008 and at least that of the more than one hundred victims after the elections in 2017 continues to hover.