William Ruto has been announced as Kenya’s fifth president. Electoral Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati said Ruto got nearly 7.2 million votes. Vice-president of the government of the outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta but a rival of his coalition, Ruto overtook the former opposition leader Raila Odinga with 50.49% of the preferences, supported by Kenyatta himself, who obtained 48.8%.

Odinga did not show up for the ceremony, marred by allegations of fraud by his coalition. The electoral commission itself split: 4 out of 7 members refused to accept the result

It is chaos after four out of seven commission members objected that they could not recognize the results. “We cannot take responsibility for the result that will be announced,” Juliana Cherera, the commission’s vice president, told reporters.

At the headquarters of the declaration, the police intervened to impose calm amidst the screams. The sudden split in the commission came minutes after the Odinga campaign manager said he could not verify the results accusing “election crimes” without providing details or evidence.

Now Kenyans are waiting to see if Odinga will go to court again to contest the election results.