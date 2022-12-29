Home World Kenya: Italian hostage of suspected terrorists freed
Kenya: Italian hostage of suspected terrorists freed

Kenya: Italian hostage of suspected terrorists freed

An Italian citizen, who also holds a US passport, was rescued by Kenyan police officers after being briefly held hostage by suspected terrorists. The kidnapping took place at a checkpoint near the town of Witu on the Kenyan coast, about 250 kilometers from the border with Somalia. The Italian Embassy in Kenya immediately followed the story in close contact with the Farnesina Crisis Unit and offered assistance to the Italian through the Honorary Consul of Malindi, Ivan Del Prete.

Found the bodies of two people killed by militants

The agents, who were traveling north from Garsen, this morning encountered a checkpoint set up by alleged Al-Shabaab militiamen disguised as Kenyan army soldiers, as reported by The Star newspaper. After a firefight, according to what Ansa has learned, the criminals fled towards the Boni forest. Subsequently, the agents discovered the Italian citizen and three other people who had been detained at the checkpoint.

Police also found the bodies of two people killed by the militants. An officer said the suspected terrorists had already stopped four vehicles before the police arrived. The Embassy of Italy continues to recommend to Italian citizens traveling to avoid going to the coastal area of ​​Lamu county which, being bordering Somalia, is at high risk of accidents and terrorist incursions.

