Kenya: Italian resort in Watamu on fire, tourists on the run

Kenya: Italian resort in Watamu on fire, tourists on the run

And devastating fire it developed to Sweetalong one of the beaches of the Kenya frequented by tourists Italians. In particular, the Italian resort was affected by the flames Barracuda, with customers who fled in time trying to recover their belongings. The Italian Embassy a Nairobithrough the honorary consulate of Malindi and in coordination with the Crisis Unit of the Farnesinais closely following the evolution of the situation. At the moment there are no casualties reported.

The restaurant was also damaged in the fire Caveswithin the Lily Palm Resortas reported by the portal in Italian Malindikenya.net, explaining that some tourists who were hosted at the Barracuda have found hospitality in other hotels managed by compatriots. The hotel staff are trying to put out the flames, while the police, alerted by the consular assistant Marco Cavalli, are trying to stop the looting.

