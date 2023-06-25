Home » Kenya, jihadist attack by the Shebaab group: “Five people killed, some were beheaded”
World

Kenya, jihadist attack by the Shebaab group: “Five people killed, some were beheaded”

by admin
Kenya, jihadist attack by the Shebaab group: “Five people killed, some were beheaded”

Five civilians were killed interrorist attack Of jihadist matrix which took place yesterday evening, June 24, in two villages of the Lamu countynortheast of Kenya. “The victims’ throats were cut and there are others who were decapitated,” a police source told France’s news agency. AFP. Hassan Abdul, an inhabitant of one of the villages, also confirmed the death of five people, “some of whom were beheaded”.

The deeds were vindicated by dl Islamist group radical Shebabwhich has been carrying out retaliatory actions against Kenya for years, among which the attack on Garissa University In the 2015, cost the life of 148 peopleand the siege of the 2013 at the Westgate Shopping Centre Nairobiwhere they were killed 67 citizens. The reason for Shebaab’s bloody attacks on Kenya is that since 2011 Nairobi government send his troops in Somaliawhere is of base il jihadist groupin order to help the government of Mogadishu in repression of terrorist groups. Despite the massive offensive launched last August by pro-government forces, also supported by theAfrican UnionAl-Shenaan cContinue to carry out murderous actions nell’area.

See also  Atami mudslide in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan has killed 3 people, 113 people still missing

You may also like

Lukashenko, from vassal to hero of Moscow, paves...

stage ready. Curiosity, limited traffic and bans –...

Russia said: It has achieved the goal of...

How Novak Djokovic can reach the first place...

Dušan Alimpijević takes over Besiktas Sport

The Sicilian pizza maker who makes pizza with...

EU countries cautiously test: Frozen Russian assets are...

NATO contacted Russia due to fear of nuclear...

Italy loves Romagna, almost 3.5 million viewers tuned...

A team of investigators boarded the ship that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy