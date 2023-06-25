Kenya, jihadist attack by the Shebaab group: “Five people killed, some were beheaded”

Five civilians were killed interrorist attack Of jihadist matrix which took place yesterday evening, June 24, in two villages of the Lamu countynortheast of Kenya. “The victims’ throats were cut and there are others who were decapitated,” a police source told France’s news agency. AFP. Hassan Abdul, an inhabitant of one of the villages, also confirmed the death of five people, “some of whom were beheaded”.

The deeds were vindicated by dl Islamist group radical Shebabwhich has been carrying out retaliatory actions against Kenya for years, among which the attack on Garissa University In the 2015, cost the life of 148 peopleand the siege of the 2013 at the Westgate Shopping Centre Nairobiwhere they were killed 67 citizens. The reason for Shebaab’s bloody attacks on Kenya is that since 2011 Nairobi government send his troops in Somaliawhere is of base il jihadist groupin order to help the government of Mogadishu in repression of terrorist groups. Despite the massive offensive launched last August by pro-government forces, also supported by theAfrican UnionAl-Shenaan cContinue to carry out murderous actions nell’area.

