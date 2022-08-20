A 50-year-old Italian, Paolo Camellini, was sentenced to life imprisonment in Kenya on charges of “raping” the three-year-old adopted son of his Kenyan ex-wife. This was reported by the Daily Nation newspaper, specifying that Camellini was arrested on February 16 in Kisumu, in the Lake Victoria region in the north-west of the country, following a complaint from his Kenyan ex-wife after the man had visited the child the day before. .

The man and the woman were legally married in Italy six years ago. They later separated and the woman returned to Kenya. The Italian said that the two had reconciled and that he often returned to Kenya to find his ex-wife and the child that the woman she claimed to have adopted. The judge of the court of Kisumu, Chrispine Oruo, has ruled that Camellini, who has always denied the accusation, will be detained “for life” in the maximum security prison of Kodiaga, writes the website of the newspaper