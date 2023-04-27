Kenya, no food and water to “see Jesus”: the victims of the Fasting Sect rise to 98, there are also children

In Kenya you keep discovering new things victims of what has been renamed the Sect of fasting. On Wednesday afternoon, the bodies of 8 children have been exhumed in the course of ongoing research into the Shakaola forestas confirmed to the local media by the investigation coordinator, Rhoda Onyancha. The group, faithful to the self-styled shepherd Paul Mackenzie Nthengehas in fact launched aabstinence from food and water which, in the words of the mentor, will allow the adepts to “Be able to see Jesus”. A practice that, to date, has already caused the death of 98 people.

Kenyan public opinion has already dubbed the macabre finds in the African country’s forest “The Shakaola Massacre”. So much so that the Minister of the Interior, Kithure Kindikiyesterday asked the judges to formulate for Nthenge, creator of the so-called “International Church of the Good News” and currently under arrest a Malindithe accusation of genocide. The search for the bodies had been suspended yesterday for lack of seats in the morgue of the coastal city of Kenya, so today it was sent a refrigerated mobile unit which will serve as a mortuary.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to close the whole area 800 hectares of the forest of Shakaola, adjoining the ground of the preacher, and to implement a curfew “sine die” from 6 in the evening to 6 in the morning. The decision was made in an attempt to more easily identify the survivors among those who Red Cross he believes they are the 212 followers of the sect.