Kenya, Ruto elected president but the commission is divided: "Opaque vote"

Kenya, Ruto elected president but the commission is divided: "Opaque vote"

William Ruto has been announced as Kenya’s fifth president. Electoral Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati said Ruto got nearly 7.2 million votes. Vice-president of the government of the outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta but a rival of his coalition, Ruto overtook the former opposition leader Raila Odinga with 50.49% of the preferences, supported by Kenyatta himself, who obtained 48.8%. Odinga did not show up for the ceremony, marred by allegations of fraud by his coalition. The electoral commission itself split: four out of seven members refused to accept the result.

The announcement: “Ready to work with everyone”

Ruto has announced that he wants to work with “all the leaders” of the country. “There is no place for revenge,” said the politician, adding: “I am absolutely aware that at this point our country needs everyone’s collaboration.” Of humble origins, after selling chickens and peanuts on the street to pay for his studies, Ruto graduated in botany at the University of Nairobi and in 1992 joined the youth of Kanu, the ruling party of President Daniel Arap Moi, exponent of the same ethnicity, the Kalenjin. He also holds the role of Minister of the Interior. In 2002 he joined the ranks of the newly elected president Mwai Kibaki and held the position of Minister of Agriculture. Surprisingly, however, in 2007 he decided to side with the opposition and become Raila Odinga’s strategist in view of the presidential elections, seeing himself closed by Kenyatta for the role of deputy Kibaki.

Allegations of fraud in 2007

It is the year of post-election violence sparked by accusations of fraud by Odinga that will lead to more than 1,100 deaths, according to estimates by Human Rights Watch. The International Court will accuse him and Kenyatta of massacres and crimes against humanity. They will both be acquitted in 2014 and 2016. In the subsequent elections, in March 2013, he returns with the majority as Kenyatta’s vice president candidate. Office confirmed after the disputed 2017 elections, which were repeated by the judges after a complaint from the Odinga alliance.

Resignation to the Commission

Allegations of fraud, apparently, also weigh on this election. Before the expected announcement of the winner of the presidential elections, four of the seven members of the Electoral Commission announced that they did not want to take note of the results, accusing the electoral process of having been “opaque.” We cannot make our own the result that will be announced, ”said the vice president of the Independent Electoral Commission (IECB), Juliana Cherera, who appealed to Kenyans for“ calm ”.

