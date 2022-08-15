The chairman of the electoral commission of Kenya, Wafula Chebukati, has proclaimed president William Ruto, current vice president of the country. According to the official results released, Ruto obtained almost 7.18 million votes (50.49%) against 6.94 million (48.85%) of his rival, Raila Odinga, in the vote on 9 August.

Ruto’s victory was contested by opposition politicians and some members of the electoral commission: four out of seven objected that they could not recognize the results. “We cannot take responsibility for the result that will be announced,” Juliana Cherera, the commission’s vice president, told reporters.

The announcement of the result was delayed after scuffles broke out within the commission’s seat with allegations of fraud by Odinga’s electoral representatives who denounced “irregularities” and “mismanagement” in the electoral process.

Ruto, vice president for 10 years, ran for office after breaking politically with former president Uhuru Kenyatta, who supported Odinga in the electoral campaign.