“Nothing but hot air.” The Supreme Court of Kenya thus rejected the appeal lodged against the outcome of the elections of 9 August, confirming the victory of former vice president William Ruto. His opponent at the polls, Raila Odinga, had contested the results, denouncing “irregularities” in a vote marked by the split in the electoral commission: four out of seven members refused to approve the verdict, calling it “opaque” and referring to new assessments. Ruto had been proclaimed the winner with 50.4% of the votes, just over the 48.8% gained by Odinga.

The Court announced that it had not found any evidence for the complaints made by the opposition, appearing perplexed about the sudden tear of the commissioners. Even if the entire electoral machine needs to reform, the court admitted, it makes no sense to “cancel an election on the basis of a rupture. last-minute of the council chamber “. Ruto will take office quickly, after the official swearing-in on 13 September in Nairobi.

The precedent of 2017

Odinga, 77, sees the hope of overturning his fifth and – perhaps – last failure in the presidential race fade. The politician, supported by the outgoing president and former arch-rival Kenyatta, had denounced in his appeal the “tampering” of the technology adopted by the electoral commission, attributing the proclamation of the winner to an arbitrariness of its president Wafula W. Chebukati. Close to the announcement of the winner, commissioners Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit and Justus Nyangay pulled out and rejected the results of the ballots, condemning in a statement the “opaque” nature of the counts. Their reasons, espoused by the Odinga coalition in his appeal, did not convince the Court: the appeal was unanimously rejected by the seven judges, dismissing the scenario of a déjà vu compared to the vote five years ago. In 2017, Odinga himself had presented and won an appeal after his defeat with Kenyatta, obtaining a repeat vote from the court. He would have deserted him, retreating and paving the way for the rival’s confirmation.

Odinga called the court’s decision to reject all objections “incredible”, but neither he nor his coalition Azimio La Umoja (“Resolution for Unity”) seem willing to endorse street reactions. “We respect the decision of the Court – said Odinga – Even if we vehemently disagree”. The widespread fear in Nairobi is that Ruto’s confirmation could trigger unrest, with waves of violence similar to those triggered after other elections. Kenya is considered a model of stability in East Africa and has only recently played a mediating role in the ongoing crisis between the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Uganda. A new wave of turbulence would make it lose another foothold in the area, also with respect to the tensions that proliferate beyond the borders to the north, between the civil war in Ethiopian and the terrorist limelight in Somalia.

The challenges for Ruto’s “anti-poverty” agenda

Ruto, meanwhile, collects (again) the victory and tries to reassure his opponents: “They will have nothing to fear,” he said, projecting himself towards a mandate that will have to keep faith with the announcements of the campaign against the Odinga-Kenyatta axis. The two, divided by deaths from family enmities, found themselves allies for mutual interests, assigning Odinga the role of face of continuity with respect to the Kenyatta years. Ruto, vice president of Kenyatta himself, has established himself as a candidate alien to the establishment and the old “dynasties”, insisting on battles such as fighting poverty and inequality in the main East African economy. His more combative tones than him will have to be reconciled with a difficult government agenda, judging by the various urgencies that are announced for the new course in Nairobi.