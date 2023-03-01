Michela Boldrini, the 39-year-old Italian tourist hospitalized for 6 days at the Aga Khan hospital in Mombasa, Kenya, died this morning following the burns sustained in the fire of the Watamu Barracuda Inn resort where she was on vacation.

The woman, originally from the province of Bergamo, had immediately appeared in serious condition. She was hospitalized in intensive care, she developed complications and got worse day after day.

Michela Boldrini’s mother landed a little while ago in the Kenyan city, assisted by the Italian Embassy which, through the honorary Consulate, has followed the story from the outset in contact with the local authorities.