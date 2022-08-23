Aiming for $ 200 billion in compensation, representatives of two Kenyan tribes have decided to bring the British government to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for alleged abuses committed during the colonial era.

All this, as the BBC website reports, takes place after the representatives of the Talai and the Kipsigi, ethnic groups of the Kericho county in the north-west of the country, asked in vain for an interview with the British Foreign Minister Liz Truss, last May, after having already submitted a petition with 100,000 signatures to the United Nations in 2019.

The Talai and Kipsigi lawyer told the British broadcaster’s “Focus on Africa” ​​that the tribes are asking for “compensation” of the order of 200 billion dollars. The London Foreign Office said it does not intend to comment on the ongoing legal proceedings.

Among the abuses perpetrated there would also be expropriations of land later used as tea plantations which are still productive. The Talai claim they resisted British settlement and were forced to settle in an area infested with mosquitoes and tsetse flies near Lake Victoria, in conditions of detention so harsh that many died, and several women were forced to have an abortion.

When Kenya gained independence in 1963, the survivors returned to what they considered their ancestral land, without ever being able to regain possession of it, living to this day without a fixed abode.