(Vatican News Network)The Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity enters its fourth edition this year. The award’s jury includes politicians, Nobel Peace Prize winners, and Catholic and Muslim religious leaders. This year’s winners are Ms. Shamsa Abubakar Fadhil, a Kenyan, and the Sant’Egidio community.

Ms Shamsa Fadhil is known by the nickname “Mama Shamsa”. Dedicated to mobilizing groups and building peace, she has done advocacy work in Kenya and elsewhere in Africa, raising awareness of violence against women and engaging in women’s and youth empowerment missions.

The Zayed Prize Committee issued an announcement on January 31 stating that Ms. Fadil was awarded the award because she “cultivated youth in Kenya, rescued youth from a life of violence, crime and extremism, and provided them with counseling, care and training.” .

Another recipient, the Sant’Egidio Society, is a Catholic lay organization engaged in humanitarian relief work. The Zayed Prize Committee explained its award, noting the group’s “contribution in facilitating peace negotiations and resolving conflicts through religious diplomacy and intercultural dialogue”. The Sant’Egidio community serves many parts of the world and promotes “humanitarian corridors”, helping refugees flee war-torn countries to Europe.

