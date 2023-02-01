Home World Kenyan activists and Sant’Egid’s group honored with 2023 Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity – Vatican News Vatican
World

Kenyan activists and Sant’Egid’s group honored with 2023 Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity – Vatican News Vatican

by admin
Kenyan activists and Sant’Egid’s group honored with 2023 Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity – Vatican News Vatican

The winners of this year’s Zayed Human Fraternity Prize are the Kenyan group organizer and social activist Ms. Fadhil, and the Catholic lay organization Sant’Egid.

(Vatican News Network)The Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity enters its fourth edition this year. The award’s jury includes politicians, Nobel Peace Prize winners, and Catholic and Muslim religious leaders. This year’s winners are Ms. Shamsa Abubakar Fadhil, a Kenyan, and the Sant’Egidio community.

Ms Shamsa Fadhil is known by the nickname “Mama Shamsa”. Dedicated to mobilizing groups and building peace, she has done advocacy work in Kenya and elsewhere in Africa, raising awareness of violence against women and engaging in women’s and youth empowerment missions.

The Zayed Prize Committee issued an announcement on January 31 stating that Ms. Fadil was awarded the award because she “cultivated youth in Kenya, rescued youth from a life of violence, crime and extremism, and provided them with counseling, care and training.” .

Another recipient, the Sant’Egidio Society, is a Catholic lay organization engaged in humanitarian relief work. The Zayed Prize Committee explained its award, noting the group’s “contribution in facilitating peace negotiations and resolving conflicts through religious diplomacy and intercultural dialogue”. The Sant’Egidio community serves many parts of the world and promotes “humanitarian corridors”, helping refugees flee war-torn countries to Europe.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

See also  Six months after the coup in Burma: deaths, poverty and the explosion of Covid

You may also like

California, police kills Anthony Lowe: African American in...

Usa, African American killed by police: he was...

Biden, the Glsdb bombs in Kiev: how they...

The dodo could come back to life thanks...

Germany, looks for the double on Instagram and...

Pope Francis in Congo celebrates mass in Kinshasa

Pope: End economic colonialism and build a peaceful...

In France, more children per woman: the boost...

Germany, looks for a lookalike on Instagram and...

Pope prays for victims of crossing Sahara on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy