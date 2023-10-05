Kenya’s Opposition Leader Criticizes Decision for Kenya to Lead Multinational Mission to Haiti

Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has criticized his country’s decision to lead the multinational mission to Haiti approved by the UN Security Council. Odinga stated in an interview with KTN News that he doesn’t believe it is the right measure, questioning why Kenya was chosen instead of other Caribbean nations closer to Haiti. He emphasized that the situation in Haiti is political and requires conversations rather than weapons. Odinga expressed concerns about the safety of Kenyan police officers in Haiti, warning that they could face problems. The UN Security Council approved the deployment of the multinational force for one year, with Kenya offering to lead by sending around a thousand police officers. The United States is providing financial support for the mission, while other Caribbean countries have shown willingness to participate. Haiti is currently facing extreme violence and is controlled by armed groups responsible for numerous crimes. The mission is stated to be a police support force under the orders of the Haitian Police, rather than a traditional peacekeeping force.

