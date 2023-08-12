kepa arizabalag in real | Sport

Real Madrid has resolved the issue of the successor to the injured Courtois.

Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will become a new Real Madrid player, Italian transfer “guru” Fabrizio Romano announced. Kepa will not be in Chelsea’s squad for the match of the first round of the Premier League against Liverpool at “Anfield”, when he will be replaced by newcomer and compatriot Robert Sanchez, and as soon as he completes a few training sessions in Real Madrid – he will probably become the club’s first goalkeeper after a serious injury to Tib Courtois.

He is Belgian tore the cruciate ligament in his knee during training and he has a long break waiting for him, the question is whether he will return at all this season, and considering that Real Madrid only has insufficiently experienced goalkeepers: Andrej Lunin and Lucas Cañizares, the son of the famous Spanish goalkeeper, he had to resort to bringing in replacements.

Kepa is still the most expensive goalkeeper of all time, since Chelsea bought him in 2018 for 80 million euros, when they beat Real Madrid in the race for his signature. It cannot be said that he impressed, since after two average seasons, full of setbacks, he became the second goalkeeper of Eduardo Mendi, only to break out into the foreground again last season. He played a total of 163 games for the Blues and was supposed to fight for the starting position with Sanchez this year, which he avoided in this way.

