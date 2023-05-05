Home » Kevin Costner is divorcing after 18 years of marriage
World

Kevin Costner is divorcing after 18 years of marriage

by admin
Kevin Costner is divorcing after 18 years of marriage

Kevin Costner has announced through his spokesperson that he is divorcing his wife, Christine Baumgartner, after 18 years of marriage. The two have three children together: Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12.

“Elements that do not depend on him have come to light and it follows that Mr. Costner must take part in the dissolution of his marriage. We ask that his privacy, Christina’s and their children’s privacy be respected at this difficult moment for them”, reads the statement sent to the media by the representative of the Hollywood superstar, quoted by People magazine.

In the same vein, journalists from the Los Angeles Times claim that the divorce request comes from 49-year-old Christine Baumgartner. Kevin Costner and his wife are seeking joint custody of their children. For Costner this is the second divorce after his separation from his first wife, Cindy Silva, in 1994, one of the most expensive separations in Hollywood, with an agreement set at 80 million dollars paid by the actor to Cindy Silva. Kevin Costner, 68, has seven children.

He is one of the most important Hollywood actors with films such as “Bodyguard”, “Robin Hood” or “Prince of Thieves” in his portfolio. Currently, Kevin Costner is the star of the American series “Yellowstone”, which in January brought him the Golden Globe for the best actor in a drama series.

Photo source: billboard

See also  the images of what remains taken by a drone - Corriere TV

You may also like

Attempted extortion, the trial against the former mayor...

Kremlin drone attack sparks war between US, Russia...

Seven people, including some teachers, were killed in...

News Udinese – Kingsley Ehizibue’s conditions / Stoppage...

Sex offender kills his wife, two children and...

The El Nino phenomenon returns, and many places...

Men and Women, Soraia Ceruti tells why she...

Junk food that doctors eat | Magazine

Sanje Vučić’s ex-boyfriend knows the murderer from Mladenovac...

8 dead, 13 injured in shooting near Serbian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy