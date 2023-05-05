Kevin Costner is divorcing after 18 years of marriage

Kevin Costner has announced through his spokesperson that he is divorcing his wife, Christine Baumgartner, after 18 years of marriage. The two have three children together: Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12.

“Elements that do not depend on him have come to light and it follows that Mr. Costner must take part in the dissolution of his marriage. We ask that his privacy, Christina’s and their children’s privacy be respected at this difficult moment for them”, reads the statement sent to the media by the representative of the Hollywood superstar, quoted by People magazine.

In the same vein, journalists from the Los Angeles Times claim that the divorce request comes from 49-year-old Christine Baumgartner. Kevin Costner and his wife are seeking joint custody of their children. For Costner this is the second divorce after his separation from his first wife, Cindy Silva, in 1994, one of the most expensive separations in Hollywood, with an agreement set at 80 million dollars paid by the actor to Cindy Silva. Kevin Costner, 68, has seven children.

He is one of the most important Hollywood actors with films such as “Bodyguard”, “Robin Hood” or “Prince of Thieves” in his portfolio. Currently, Kevin Costner is the star of the American series “Yellowstone”, which in January brought him the Golden Globe for the best actor in a drama series.

Photo source: billboard