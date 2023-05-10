Kevin Durant and Joc Landale pushed Nikola Jokic | Sports

New problems in the Phoenix-Denver series and Nikola Jokić is once again in the spotlight.

Source: Profimedia

The playoff streaks don’t stop in between Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns! After being the owner of Sans in the previous match Met Ishbia made a mess when he didn’t want to pass the ball Nikoli Jokićnow they attacked the Serb Jock Lendale i Kevin Durent!

At one point in the match, Bruce Brown and Nikola Jokić approached the Sans team, which was listening to instructions from its coach on the side of the court. While Monty Williams was talking to the players, Brown and Jokic snuck in, and the Suns didn’t like that.

As Jokić approached, he was first pushed away by former Partizan center Dzok Landale, and then Kevin Durant was much rougher. He first pushed Bruce Brown, and then pushed Jokic so hard that the Serbian center almost fell to the floor. Look at that situation:

At the end of it all, the referees found a compromise solution and gave technical penalties to Durant and Bruce Brown, while Nikola Jokic and Dzok Landale escaped without a warning.

In this match, the Serbian center recorded a triple-double with 29 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists and contributed to the 118:102 victory. Now we go to the sixth game, which will be played on Friday at 4:00, when the Nuggets will be able to “buy” a ticket to the finals, and the Suns can only hope for the seventh game in Colorado.