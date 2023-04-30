Kevin Durent on Nikola Jokić and MVP awards | Sport

One of the best basketball players in the world in recent years spoke highly of the Serbian center, but also of the entire Denver team.

The Denver basketball players started the semifinals of the Western Conference in the NBA league with a victory over Phoenix, and the Suns did not have many chances despite the playful tandem of Jokic and Murray. He was also aware of the situation in which they found themselves Kevin Durent who, in a conversation with journalists after the match, talked about his team’s chances, but also about the two consecutive MVP of the league.

The two-time champion with the Golden State team was asked if he was surprised by the Denver Nuggets’ performance, and it seems that the question confused Durant a little. One of the best players in the league immediately began to list why the games provided by the team from Colorado should not be a surprise, and on that occasion he spoke highly of Jokić as well.

“Nuggets? Surprised? Am I surprised by the Nuggets? Hell! No, they are the No. 1 seed for a reason, they have a two-time MVP, a well-rounded team. I’m not surprised, they often win games. Let’s go to work for the second match,” said Durant after a very good match he played. Listen to how it was:

We remind you that during the previous two seasons, Nikola Jokić convincingly won the award for the best player of the league part of the competition. This season, he is in the narrowest circle of candidates, and his only opponent in that battle is Joel Embiid, who was the best player in Philadelphia during the season. One of the two centers will be the best player in the league for this year, and the decision on the winner of that battle will be announced on Tuesday.