Kevin Garnet gave advice to Miami basketball players on how to stop Nikola Jokic | Sports

The famous Kevin Garnett gave Miami basketball players advice on how to defend against Nikola Jokic. Would this work?

Source: Profimedia

Nikola Jokic NBA title game on the night between Monday and Tuesday, and the Miami basketball players will have a hell of a task to stop him, which no one has done yet. In the 2022/23 season, the Serbian scores 24.5 points per game, along with 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists and is determined to finally win the most valuable NBA title after two MVP awards.

Miami basketball players received public, free advice from Kevin Garnett, legendary defender and NBA champion with the Boston Celtics. He explained to them how he would try to protect Jokić.

“First of all, I would try to initiate a ‘fight’ with him as soon as possible. Before Jokić passes the ball, I would be at the free throw line and I would wait for him. I guess I would do that. I would jump a little bit into him, we would ran together, I would ‘bump’ him a bit again, I would smell his perfume, I would smell his hair gel”, Garnet vividly described how close he would be to Jokić.

The member of the “Hall of Fame” explained that Nikola is too smart to always try the same defense against him.

“You can’t always give him the same thing defensively. He lets you initiate contact. He counters. He lets you swing, then he hits you. And then he adjusts. In that situation, you have to ‘mix it up.’ different types of defense,” Garnet added.

It would probably mean a lot to the basketball players of Miami to hear this, first of all to Bema Adebayo, with whom Nikola has been fighting fiercely throughout the season, as well as in all previous years, in extremely physical duels.