Kevin Panter talked about Partizan, the fans, the fight for the top 8…

Partizan got an unplanned holiday, they were supposed to play against Budućnost on Sunday, but that match was postponed due to the presidential elections in Podgorica. Željko Obradović’s team used a few days to regenerate, rest and prepare for what comes next. Hellish schedule in March and the match with Olympiakos. Kevin Panter he talked about exactly that, the fight for the top 8, the relationship with the fans, the captain’s armband…

It started with slightly more relaxed topics such as vacations and free time in the Serbian capital.

“I rested, it was necessary for my body, I took two days off, so I’m back to activities. I do a lot of things, I know Belgrade well, I try to enjoy myself, I’m far from home. I try to make myself feel at home, everything you can think of I’ve probably already done,” began Panter’s interview with the club’s television.

Kevin rarely reacts emotionally, although he has shown his feelings publicly several times lately.

“I don’t show emotions when I play, when you see me showing them, it’s a certain situation. The fans bring those emotions out of me. The games are hard, they are involved in the matches and they make me show those emotions. You can’t see what I feel, because I keep things inside, but thanks to them, those things come out. During the game I am ‘locked’ and I try to control everything. I enjoy interacting with people.”

The role of captain is something he has become accustomed to.

“I really appreciate their support. It is a great honor for me to be the captain of Partizan. I can see how serious this club is when it comes to basketball. This is an indication of how I treat all this, how I work, they show me respect. I’m trying to accept it all, to have fun, to go gradually. I just work and enjoy.”

Now Partizan is playing for the top 8 of the Euroleague, with a score of 16-13 in five rounds before the end. However, neither he nor the team forgets the difficult period at the end of last year when there were many defeats.

“This is how character is built, through such things. Many do not understand. Everyone can be happy and love you when you’re winning, that’s easy, when it’s not going well, then you see who’s with you. Then we saw who was with us and we were all together, worked, fought and those moments helped for the second part of the season. You’re chasing the playoffs or the final four or whatever, then think back to that period in November, December when it wasn’t going well.”

Until the end of the league part in the elite competition, Partizan plays Olympiakos, Barcelona, ​​Real and Panathinaikos in the Arena, and before the duel with the Greeks they have a visit to Monaco.

“We have two very difficult weeks ahead of us, starting with Olympiakos, then match after match. We will give everything, we will think positively, we will do what we have done so far. We will defend our home field, we will try to make both the fans and us happy and to reach our goals. We have team goals“, Panther concluded.

