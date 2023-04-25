Home » Kevin Panter after the three-pointer for Partizan’s victory – It’s not time to laugh | Sport
World

by admin
Kevin Panter lowered the euphoria after Partizan’s victory in Madrid.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Kevin Panter knocked it down Real in Madrid! He hit a three-pointer for the Serbian team’s triumph and silenced the hall (89:87). At 0.4 seconds before the end of the game, he scored a basket that gave the Serbian team a break and the lead in the quarter-final series of the Euroleague. After the match, he didn’t want to talk too much about it, he lowered his euphoria.

He made a statement right after the game and the manager suggested him to laugh, he scored the winning basket. “No, no, it’s not time, it’s only the first game in the series“, said Panter in front of the cameras.

Then he talked about that move and the last attack of the black and whites in those moments. “It was difficult, we achieved a very important victory. We wanted to take over, I knew I needed to get to my position.”

He gave 15 points in the first half, so he didn’t focus too much in the third period and then in the fourth he took responsibility and took the ball into his hands. “The teammates did a great job. We were looking for open players, and we did a good job defensively,” concluded Panter, who finished the match with 26 points.

