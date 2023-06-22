kevin panter drinks žoc beer | Sport

Partizan captain Kevin Panter immediately after winning the MVP award revealed what will happen in the future.

Source: MN PRESS

Basketball players Partizan are the champions of the ABA League, Kevin Panter is the Finals MVP, and now begins an uncertain time for Black and White fans! Will the captain and one of the team’s best players remain in the team next season? The interest of Ergin Ataman and Panathinaikos has already been talked about and written several times, which even the American basketball player did not want to deny after winning the trophy.

In the first interview with the press after deciding the final series against Red Star with 32 points, Kevin Panter was very clear and honest – he didn’t want to hide anything. He was given a very simple question and tried to make it complicated when answering.

Kevin are you staying? “You’ve seen all the rumors, it’s no secret. I will decide in a few days. I heard the fans chanting and I thank them for that. This title pleases me, I am the captain, but there were many big names, players and coaches before me. I thought about it before the match,” said the American.

In an informal conversation with journalists after winning the ABA league, the captain of the black and white team also talked about the alcohol he was holding at that moment. Media representatives were interested in whether he liked Žoc beer, and Panter was very clear. “See I’m drinking”, said the American guard and “pulled” a bottle with his coach from the previous two seasons on the label.



KEVIN, ARE YOU STAYING IN PARTISAN?! Panther is brutally honest about leaving Belgrade

