Kevin Panter fights at Real Madrid Partizan | Sport

Partizan captain Kevin Pantr announced after midnight, reacting to the news of a specialized portal about the chaos at the black and white match in Madrid. He was bothered by the headline “Ljulj and Panther started a fight in Madrid”, to which he replied: “I didn’t start the shit, shut up!“.

The American with a Serbian passport reacted violently to the savage foul by Serhij Ljulj, who was going at him with the obvious intention of hitting him, without any thought of going to take the ball to Pantera. The Grobara fan then approached the Spaniard, waved his hand, and although he refrained at that moment, a few moments later he got into a fight with Džanan Musa, Real’s basketball player, and they exchanged blows. Look at how the chaos looked on the floor, where he is Dante Exum fared the worstbecause it is Gerson threw Jabusele to the floor wrestling grip.

Euroleague during the night announced in an official announcement and confirmed with which result the match was registered. Also, she announced that the decision on punishments for the basketball players before the third match will be made in the next 24 hours – by Friday midnight at the latest. Partizan leads the series 2:0, and they will have their first “match ball” for placement in the Final Four in Kaunas on Tuesday, in the packed Stark Arena.

