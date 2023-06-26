Kevin Panter signed for Barcelona | Sports

The great American basketball player Kevin Panter “charged” an excellent season in the Euroleague.

Source: Profimedia/CordonxPress Baloncesto

Basketball bomb at midnight – Kevin Panter has a new club! Former defender of Partizan and captain of the black and white team in the recently concluded season is the new basketball player of Barcelona. The American, who in his career wore the jersey of two of the biggest Serbian clubs, signed a contract with the Spanish giant and in the next season he will play for a team from that country for the first time.

As reported by the specialized website “Eurohoops“, the former captain of Partizan signed a two-year contract with Barcelona, ​​which he will the work will cost six million euros grossof which it will 3,200,000 goes to Panther! That offer is better than the one prepared by Panathinaikos for the American, although it was said and written recently that the Greek team is the closest to signing the player who just a few days ago became the MVP of the final series of the ABA League – and then he said that he was thinking about offers.



See description

BOMB AT MIDNIGHT – SIGNED BY KEVIN PANTHER! The American received millions, this is where he LEAVES from Partizan!

Hide description

Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. picture: 14 1 / 14 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 14 2 / 14 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 14 3 / 14 AD Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. picture: 14 4 / 14 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 14 5 / 14 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 14 6 / 14 AD Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. picture: 14 7 / 14 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. picture: 14 8 / 14 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 14 9 / 14 AD Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. picture: 14 10 / 14 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. picture: 14 11 / 14 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 14 12 / 14 AD Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 14 13 / 14 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. picture: 14 14 / 14

Pao was not the only interested club – on Monday news arrived that Pantera also wanted Real, but then Barcelona went on the offensive. It seems that everything was completed with lightning speed and that in the biggest city of Catalonia, the team for the new season is now being assembled according to an accelerated model. Perhaps a new attack on the title in the Euroleague, despite the announcement that the budget will be reduced.

The news of the signing of Kevin Panter came just hours after Barcelona underwent a huge change on the bench. Instead of Sarunas Jasikevičius, the team will be led by the former Spanish national team player Rože Grimau in the coming period. He was once a European champion as a player with the Barcelona team.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

