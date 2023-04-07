Home World kevin pantera’s triple for the top 8 of the euroleague | Sport
by admin
In the match with Monaco, Kevin Panter managed to take Partizan to the Top 8 of the Euroleague with this move!

Source: Instagaram/partizanbc/Screenshot

Partizan basketball players defeated Monaco 88:84 and in the round before the end of the Euroleague, they managed to place in the Top 8 of the Euroleague, and the key move came 17 seconds before the end of the match. With the score 81:80, there were about thirty seconds left, and the captain of the black and white team took charge.

He got the ball, spent time, and then got up to shoot and scored! He took advantage of Zeko Ledej’s block, stayed with a tall player, adjusted himself and made a three-pointer for 84:80!

When he scored there was a big celebration! They already knew in the ranks of black and white that this was it! An enthusiastic Panther came to the bench, looked at the black and white fans, and his teammates greeted him.

Tristan Vukčević was the first to run, and then Danilo Anđušić, Dante Egzum and the others came to celebrate with their captain.

Look at the trio that made the Top 8:

Until the end of the game, Monaco did not manage to return to the penalty shootout and the black and whites secured not only the quarterfinals but also the fight for fifth place.

In the last round in the match with Panathinaikos in the “Arena”, the black and white will try to improve even more in the standings with a victory….

