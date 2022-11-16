Home World Kevin Spacey accused of 7 other sexual abuses in the UK
Kevin Spacey accused of 7 other sexual abuses in the UK

An attempt is made to shed light on the London period of Kevin Spacey, director of the Old Vic theater in London from 2003 to 2015. It is news today that the Crown Prosecuton Service (Cps), which serves as prosecutor in criminal cases, has given permission to investigate the two-time Oscar winner’s sexual assault allegations. There would be another seven abuses, after the 63-year-old actor appeared in court at the Old Bailey last July to deny five charges relating to three men, who are now between 30 and 40 years old. That process should start next June. Last month, however, the actor was found not guilty in the proceeding that saw him accused in New York for allegedly abusing actor Anthony Rapp following a party in 1986.

In the proceeding opened by the CPS it is stated that the accusations were denounced by a man who between 2001 and 2004 suffered six attacks by the American actor. The seventh criminal case against Spacey would instead be part of another complaint that would see him responsible for having had sexual intercourse without consent. The report of the English Court of Justice states that the case was opened for «three offenses of sexual assault under section S15 of the Sexual Offenses Act 1956; two offenses of sexual assault under Section 3 of the Sexual Offenses Act 2003; an offense of inducing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent contrary to Section 4(1) of the Sexual Offenses Act 2003 as the offense may straddle the commencement date of the 2003 Act. As well as an offense of sexual assault under Section 3 of the Sexual Offenses Act 2003.

According to the British media, the actor will have to appear before the court next December. Spacey was also ordered to pay the creators of House of Cards $31 million after he was fired from the show over sexual assault allegations. His firing forced the show to lose potential earnings from the episodes.

