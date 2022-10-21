Home World Kevin Spacey acquitted of assaulting an underage actor
Kevin Spacey acquitted of assaulting an underage actor

Kevin Spacey acquitted of assaulting an underage actor

New York – Wrapped in a dark blue coat, from which you could see the light blue shirt and the gold tie, and surrounded by lawyers and shoulder guards, Kevin Spacey he left the federal court building in Manhattan with an evil grin, a la Frank Underwood of “House of Cards”. In fact, less than an hour earlier the actor had been seen in tears, just outside the courtroom, after a jury of eleven people had cleared him of the charges of assaulting a minor, an episode that dates back to the 1980s. .

