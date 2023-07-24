Kevin Spacey faces sentence on alleged sexual abuse

LONDON. The jury convened to decide on the case of Kevin Spacey after the conclusion of the trial phase in the trial at Southwark Crown Court in London which sees the American actor accused for alleged sexual harassment and abuse dating back to a period between 2001 and 2013: allegations reported in two tranches, first by an aspiring actor (young at the time of the disputed facts), then by three other men who at that time were between 20 and 30 years old.

In the final phase of the proceedings, the public prosecution insisted on presenting the two-time Oscar winner as a character who exploited his power and influence in the world of entertainment to abuse men younger than him, arguing that his behavior should be judged on the same level as sexual harassment committed against women and reported by the MeToo movement.

Spacey’s defense attorney, Patrick Gibbsinstead denied any accusation, although the actor acknowledged that he was a “promiscuous” person and admitted that he had used “recreational” drugs but at the same time he strongly denied having taken advantage of his influence and having acted in a non-consensual way.

The jury has retired and has until about 4.15 pm, 17.15 in Italy, to issue a verdict in the day. If not, it will meet again tomorrow. If the verdict is guilty, it will be up to Judge Mark Wall to determine the extent of any penalty.

The carreer

Spacey, 63, has starred in a number of Hollywood films and won Academy Awards for Best Actor in American Beauty (1999) and Best Supporting Actor in The usual suspects (1995). Most recently, she played the lead in the television series House of Cards. He was artistic director of the Old Vic theater in London from 2004 to 2015.

The accusations

Sexual assaults against four men and a more serious offense involving a person forced to perform sexual acts without consent, in relation to one of them: these are the charges against the actor. The episodes allegedly took place between 2004 and 2013, a period in which Spacey lived mainly in Great Britain. If convicted, Spacey could face prison time.

Who reported

The first was a driver, in his 30s at the time, who claimed Spacey grabbed and groped him. In one episode, the man claimed that Spacey grabbed him so hard while he was behind the wheel that he almost went off the road on his way to a party at the home of singer Elton John, who testified during the trial to set the date of the event.

The second person to report him said he met Spacey while working in a pub near Oxford in central England. She allegedly drank with him and a group of people in another pub and then returned home to where Spacey was staying. There, Spacey allegedly kissed him against his will.

The third accuser said Spacey assaulted him during a charity event at a London theatre, where the actor, arriving visibly drunk and disheveled, allegedly subjected him to a series of lascivious remarks. The most serious charge against Spacey was made by the fourth complainant, an aspiring actor. He said he wrote Spacey asking for help with his career and met up with him for drinks a few weeks later. The Hollywood star then invited him to her apartment, where she allegedly sexually assaulted him while he was passed out. The complainant told the court he believed Spacey may have drugged him.

The defence

Spacey, who testified in his defense, said he was “shocked” by the allegations. He spoke about how his “world came crashing down” and his career ended when he was accused of sexual assault by actor Anthony Rapp in 2017 in a separate case in the United States, in which a civil court later agreed with Spacey.

Anthony Rapp also accused Spacey of sexual harassment but the actor was acquitted in the $ 40 million civil suit

Regarding the four complainants’ allegations, Spacey told jurors that his relationship with the driver was “somewhat sexual” and that any contact between them was consensual. He admitted making an “awkward advance” to the man she met in the pub, but denied sexually assaulting him. He denied the allegation that he groped the third man during the charity event, calling it “absolute nonsense”. Concerning the fourth complainant, Spacey said the meeting was “consensual”, after a “nice and friendly evening”.

Spacey’s attorney, Patrick Gibbs, told the jury that it’s not a crime to enjoy sex or have casual sex, even if you’re famous, and that it’s not a crime to have same-sex sex, “because it’s 2023, not 1823.” Gibbs suggested that given Spacey’s wealth and fame, some of the allegations could be financially motivated, noting that at least three plaintiffs have filed civil lawsuits seeking financial compensation.

