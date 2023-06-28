Kevin Spacey’s London trial begins

The trial of US actor Kevin Spacey begins in London on Wednesday, accused of sexually assaulting four men between 2001 and 2013. Spacey is 63 years old and is one of the best-known American actors of his generation, among other things for movie The usual suspects e American Beauty (for which he won an Oscar) and as the star of the latest hit TV series House of Cards.

The first allegations of harassment against him had emerged in the fall of 2017, and had been among the most visible and discussed in the first weeks of the #MeToo movement, which began with the revelations of the violence committed by film producer Harvey Weinstein. Those allegations against Spacey were followed by others, and investigations were launched in both the United States and the United Kingdom, where the actor lived for more than ten years working as artistic director of the Old Vic Theater between 2004 and 2015 .

The trial which begins in London on Wednesday will last four weeks and 12 sexual assault charges will be heard. In May 2022 Spacey had been indicted by the British Crown Prosecution in England and Wales for five alleged assaults against three men between 2005 and 2013, and then in November of the same year a further seven indictments were added relating to allegations of repeated sexual assaults against another man, according to which they had occurred between 2001 and 2004. Spacey has always pleaded innocent.

The first person to accuse Spacey of sexual assault was American actor Anthony Rapp in 2017 for events that took place in the United States in the 1980s. Spacey was later acquitted of this charge. Since being accused of sexual harassment and abuse, Spacey has stopped working as an actor: in 2017 he was replaced in the film by Ridley Scott All the money in the world, filming of which had already been completed. He had then also been excluded from the cast of House of Cardsthe Netflix series in which he starred for five seasons, after eight people who had worked or were working on the series said that the set was a “toxic” place for young males due to Spacey’s behavior, which harassed them sexually, he made heavy jokes and tried to touch them inappropriately.

Last January Spacey was awarded the “Stella della Mole” by the National Cinema Museum in Turin, a career recognition that has been awarded since 2020 and which had raised some disputes precisely because of the ongoing legal proceedings.