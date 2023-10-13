Kfar Aza, Israel shows Blinken photos of killed children and publishes them. There is no official response to the complaint about the beheadings

Almost three days have passed since the discovery of the massacre In the kibbutz in Kfar Aza at the hands of Hamas. The Israel Defense Forces they had first spread the news that they had also been found inside the homes very young “decapitated” children by Islamist militiamen. It would be the bloodiest image of the massacre committed by Palestinian fighters who managed to infiltrate the scant Israeli defensive lines. An image which, however, has not yet been possible to verify.

The last chapter of an important story for the impact it can have on public opinion, and consequently on the actions of the Israeli military in the event of ground invasion in Gazaare the photos published on the Israeli prime minister’s X account that the Tel Aviv government also showed to the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken: three lifeless children of a few months, two of them completely charred. Whether they were victims of a fire set after the massacre or of one of the thousands of rockets launched from the Strip, this is not yet possible to understand. Certainly there is doubt about alleged beheadings it has not yet been dissolved.

In these two days, however, there has been more or less confirmed news on this point. There Cnn, for example, on Wednesday he relaunched the statements of a spokeswoman for the Israeli prime minister who had confirmed the words of the Israeli military, thus confirming their crude version. So American TV once again asked the government: “An Israeli official did not confirm the specific claim that Hamas attackers cut off the heads of children during the attack,” reads the US media’s website. Thus, the hunt began for further evidence that could confirm or deny the words of theIdf.

A few hours later, the Jerusalem Post wrote on its website that it had access to the images in question and was thus able to confirm that those children were not simply killed, but were “burned and beheaded”. And they add that the shots were “shown” to the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinkenduring his visit to Israel. Shortly after, the official profile of Israeli government on X posted one photo of a dead newborn whose face is obscured: “This is themore difficult image that we have ever published. As we write this post we are shaking. We had decided not to publish it, but we need it each of you knows it. This happened”, is the text that accompanies the shot which at the moment only the Jerusalem Post claims to have verified. In the end, the Israeli prime minister’s account also published two more photos showing two little ones burned corpses: “Here are some of the photos that the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken – we read – Warning: These are horrible photos of children killed and burned by the monsters of Hamas. Hamas is inhumane. Hamas is like ISIS“. Photos that testify to the barbarity of the attack, but which do not offer an answer to the doubts about the alleged beheadings.

That of the little ones “beheaded” by Hamas thus remains a case that remains unanswered at the moment. The international press that had access to the rural community, including the correspondent of Cnnverified the devastation but he had no opportunity to see the corpses beheaded children. Different media in their reportage they had underlined how it had not been possible to see the bodies of the little ones and therefore to verify the news independently, reporting it – precisely – as a statement from the soldiers who intervened in the reclamation of the Kfar Aza area. And this remains for the moment: a statement. Because what is certain is that children were killed in the Hamas attack and that some of them were charred.

