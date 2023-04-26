Home » KFC in Mostar | Info
One of the largest chains of fast food restaurants in the world, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), will soon open its first facility in Mostar.

Source: KFC Bosnia and Herzegovina

KFC will occupy the premises of the former McDonalds in the “Plaza” shopping center in Mostar.

KFC is the second largest restaurant chain in the world, and it specializes in fried chicken, which is prepared according to a unique recipe and stored under strict conditions.

After they opened two restaurants in Sarajevo at different locations, one in August and the other in December last year, it was the turn of Herzegovina.

It is a drive-thru restaurant, with an already known principle – if you come by car, you order food in the designated lane, go to the payment window, and then to the one where you pick up your order.

