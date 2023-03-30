Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Emir of Abu Dhabi and President of the United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday named his eldest son, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi is the most powerful, richest and most populous of the seven emirates that make up the federation of the United Arab Emirates, which is a federal system of hereditary and absolute monarchies that also includes Dubai. The appointment of bin Zayed Al Nahyan was widely expected and followed his father’s appointment less than a year ago as president of the United Arab Emirates. It is therefore expected that bin Zayed Al Nahyan will also be the next president of the federation.

In addition to his son, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has also given important positions to his three brothers: two of them have been appointed deputy governors of Abu Dhabi, while the third, the Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was named vice president of the UAE. Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the new crown prince of Abi Dhabi, is 41 years old, studied in the United States and had held several important positions in recent years: he worked in the UAE security services, is a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive, the most important executive body in the city, and had recently gained much exposure in public occasions and meetings with foreign leaders.

