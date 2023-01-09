“Western women were harassed last year, but despite this, Western countries say they support them and their rights. But this is not freedom, it is slavery and an insult. Unfortunately, it took us a long time to figure this out. Earlier even some influential people in Iran said that those free relations between men and women in the West satisfy men and prevent sexual abuse because when men are sexually satisfied they don’t commit those crimes. But does it seem to you that Western men are satisfied? Or does it seem to you that they have become more greedy?”

This is the thought, but also the attack of the Iranian ayatollah Khamenei who in recent days has chosen social media, Twitter in particular, to spread his morals on women’s rights. A thought that becomes teaching and “doctrine”, Khamenei being Iran’s greatest spiritual guide. The ayatollah’s social battle is a response to the whole world‘s attacks on his country, grappling with a wave of protests caused by the regime’s repressions and death sentences that has not been seen for decades. On Khamenei’s Twitter profiles (five, in different languages, for a total of over one and a half million followers) the posts dedicated to the situation of Iranian women are multiplying exponentially: “indispensable” women to carry on families with their ” gentle touch” but who can and must do even more, women who are exploited and paid too little in the West, women who have a big heart and whose love for their children “has no equal”.

No mention, in the ayatollah’s tweets, of women who ended up in prison and sentenced to death for having worn the veil incorrectly, or for demonstrating peacefully. No reference to the recent impositions of the regime and the ban on studying, or going to universities, or working in NGOs.