Khartoum, destroyed – The Post

A very violent war has been going on in Sudan for almost two weeks between the regular army and a paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), commanded respectively by the country’s president and vice president, Fattah al Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. The violence has begun and is concentrated above all in Khartoum, the capital, a city divided by a river, slightly smaller than Rome and with approximately the same inhabitants as Palermo (more or less 630,000 people, over 5 million in the whole area subway). To date Khartoum is largely destroyed: the bombings have demolished or damaged government buildings, civilian buildings, houses, shops and roads, and thousands of people have fled.

The ongoing war began on Saturday 15 April, when clashes between the two armies had begun in Khartoum, which rapidly intensified due to explosions, artillery shelling, bombings and air attacks extended to other cities. In Khartoum, whose center is largely checked from the RSF, the regular army gradually intensified the number of air attacks, and the RSF in turn responded with artillery shelling.

The clashes began near some important infrastructures in the southern part of the city: the presidential palace, the headquarters of the Sudanese state TV, that of the army and then the airport, control of which was immediately claimed by both the army regular than from the RSF. Some of these infrastructures, such as the airport and the headquarters of the army, were partially destroyed by bombing: right at the airport a plane of the Saudia company, of Saudi Arabia, was ended up in the middle of the firefights (the airport has now been closed).

They were partly damaged also the headquarters of the Sudanese Secret Service, the Ministry of Education and Research and the government, also in the southern part of the city.

As the days went by, the bombings and artillery shelling also damaged a series of civil buildings and infrastructures: residential complexes, houses, apartments, roads and bridges.

Videos shot on the spot showed columns of smoke rising from bombed out locations, tanks on city streets, warplanes above the urban center, sudden explosions in densely populated areas. A correspondent in the field of The worldwho described Khartoum as a «ghost city», ha written that “the bullets fell in an apparently random way, tearing apart houses and blowing up their roofs”.

In the meantime, the streets of the city have progressively filled with the rubble of destroyed houses, the carcasses of cars and vehicles charred by the explosions, and the bodies of soldiers and civilians who have been killed: to date it is estimated that the ongoing war has caused the death of over 400 people, of which over 200 civiliansand several thousand injured.

In many of the houses that remained intact, RSF soldiers entered and looted and arbitrarily arrested many inhabitants, and then used their homes as centers of operations: there were also reports of sexual assaults.

In Khartoum, the shelling and artillery shelling – which continued despite the few truces agreed and in fact never respected – also caused disruptions to electricity and water supplies. Food is starting to run out, and despite the many civilians who have fled, many others are unable to leave the city because of the fighting. A group of students was stuck in the university building for three days, then managed to escape through a hole in the wall.

Dozens of Sudanese students trapped for days by fighting near the University of Khartoum have escaped with the help of Sudan’s army – by crawling through a hole punched in the campus wall, as the sound of explosions and gunfire was heard nearby ⤵️ 🔗: pic.twitter.com/K6R0nAskcy — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 20, 2023

The bombings eventually damaged or destroyed a number of hospitals: The world writes that of the 59 hospitals in Khartoum, 39 are no longer operational because they lack electricity, personnel and equipment, and 9 have actually been bombed. It has already happened that civilians injured by stray bullets went to the emergency room only to find it closed and come back, always in the midst of the bombings. The NGO Doctors Without Borders writes that it is precisely the stray bullets (fired in firefights between soldiers) that have hit most of the civilians, and that many are children, with fractures and gunshot wounds in the legs, abdomen and chest. Many of them need blood transfusions.