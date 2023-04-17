“Khartoum hospitals bombed”

April 17, 202306:26

The health facilities are located near “strategic sites” of the ongoing conflict between army and paramilitary forces. The army regains control of state television









In Sudan the clash between the army and the paramilitaries has been going on for three days, which has already caused almost 200 deaths in a toll that risks continuing to dramatically worsen. The military was able to announce the recapture of state TV, but claims of successes by both sides make it difficult to establish who is actually prevailing on the ground. The blood toll of more than 180 dead and 1,800 injured civilians and soldiers belongs to the United Nations special representative in the country, Volker Perthes. Meanwhile, the doctors have launched an appeal because the Khartoum hospitals, located “near important strategic sites” of the ongoing conflict, are no longer bombed and can continue to operate.

Battle rages in Khartoum There was more aerial bombardment, shelling and surface-to-surface missile fire in central Khartoum on Monday morning with an increasing number of civilian homes hit by stray bullets. Two hospitals hit by rockets and shells have been evacuated.

The civil war Since Saturday, the civil war has been pitting General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Sudanese armed forces and de facto president of the large East African country, and his deputy, the head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo , known as “Hemedti”: the two, after having ousted civilians from power together with the coup in October 2021, have been at odds for months above all on the timing and methods of absorbing the RSF into the army. From the examination of the available elements, the conflict appears as a struggle to the death for power between the armed forces and the paramilitaries and for now the most evident role of Wagner’s Russian mercenaries is limited to the gold business of the former camel seller Give him.

Calls for a ceasefire Without siding with either side, the US and British foreign ministers, Antony Blinken and James Cleverly, on the sidelines of the G7 in Japan urged the two contenders in the former British colony to “immediately stop the violence” and return to the table of negotiations. An “appeal to the leaders of the Sudanese armed forces and the rapid support forces to immediately cease hostilities” and “begin a dialogue to resolve the crisis” also came from the UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, in line with the Arab League .

The army regains control of state television The military was able to broadcast that “the military managed to regain control of the national broadcaster after repeated attempts by militias to destroy its infrastructure.” Burhan made the paramilitaries promise through a spokesman that there will be no consequences if they join the armed forces.

The “Devils on Horseback” On Twitter, Dagalo instead appealed to the “international community” which should “intervene against the crimes” of Al-Burhan, “a radical Islamist who is bombing civilians” and hopes “to keep Sudan isolated and far from democracy”. His self-appointment as champion of rights clashes with Hemedti’s past: he was the commander of one of the many Arab militias known collectively as the Janjaweed, those infamous “devils on horseback” that the government of the then autocrat Omad al-Bashir employed in the 2000s to brutally crack down on rebel groups in Darfur. Burhan was also involved in the civil conflict.

news wrapper_more todayNews”> Daily News

news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_tgcom/mondo” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”tgcom24.mediaset.it_mondo_sudan-scontri-nuovo-bilancio-vittime_63593039-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.tgcom24.mediaset.it”,”mondo”,”sudan-scontri-nuovo-bilancio-vittime_63593039-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“mondo”,”amp”] }}”>

Related Violent clashes in the capital



army and paramilitaries face each other



news last-news“> Latest arrivals from Mondo {{#articles}} {{{title}}} {{/articles}}