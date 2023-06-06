Kherson flooded after damage to the Nova Kakhovka dam: houses destroyed and washed away – Video

11
you cannot read ilfattoquotidiano.it because you have denied consent relating to advertising. To continue reading us, accept the consents or become our Supporter (in this way you will browse without any advertisements).
Dear navigator, dear navigator,
you cannot read ilfattoquotidiano.it because you have denied consent relating to advertising. To continue reading us, accept the consents or become our Supporter (in this way you will browse without any advertisements).
We remind you that our work has a cost that is repaid by advertising and supporters. Your help is essential for us.