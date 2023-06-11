Home » Kherson region governor says Russia attacked a boat while evacuating residents from flooded areas, killing three
Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin dice that Russia has attacked a boat used for the evacuation of residents from flooded areas following the destruction of the large dam on the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine. In a message shared on his Telegram channel, Prokudin wrote that three people were killed in the attack and ten others were injured, including two police officers. At the moment neither Reuters nor other media are able to verify what Prokudin said, who did not clarify how the Russians would have attacked the boat.

In these days the Ukrainian security forces are engaged in operations to evacuate the residents of the flooded areas around Kherson, which is under Ukrainian control: the water has flowed along the river to the west, causing huge floods and forcing thousands of people to abandon their homes. Meanwhile, Ukraine and Russia continue to blame each other for the destruction of the dam, which is located near Nova Kakhovka in an area controlled by the Russian military.

