LEOPOLI – The Ukrainian counter-offensive is almost a reality, perhaps a matter of a few days, “the Ukrainian army is turning against the Russians, and this is only the beginning”. Words of Yurij Sobolevsky, deputy governor in exile of the Kherson region, in the south of the country occupied at the beginning of the invasion. In an appeal on Telegram Sobolevsky asked residents: “Stay away from ammunition depots”, and maybe leave right away.