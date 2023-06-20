Kia and Hyundai car thefts in the US due to a challenge on TikTok

The number of Kia and Hyundai car thefts in the United States has increased significantly over the past two years. In fact, stealing some car models of the two South Korean brands was rather easy and quick due to the lack of an anti-theft mechanism, which made them particularly vulnerable. Both according to the car manufacturers and the US road safety agency, however, the large number of stolen Hyundais and Kias it would also be linked to social networks and in particular to TikTok, which would have helped to amplify the circulation of videos of those who showcased the thefts, which had become challenges to imitate.

It seems that the phenomenon originated from some videos shot in late 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but it has caused major problems for the owners of the stolen cars across the country and has also led to several lawsuits against the automakers.

The fact that even non-professional thieves had started targeting Kia and Hyundai cars emerged about a year ago thanks to a brief documentary about a group of Milwaukee teenagers who stole them. These boys were nicknamed “Kia boys” and in the documentary, shared on YouTube, it was said that in the city they had become sort of legends: they stole cars by exploiting the absence of a device called an electronic immobiliser, and then shared social videos in which they drove them recklessly, often leaning out of the windows, causing damage or ending up in accidents.

With 6.5 million views, the documentary had helped highlight a phenomenon that had spread from Milwaukee to the rest of the United States. Stealing certain Kia and Hyundai models seemed so simple that the trend had spread on social networks of trying to do it as a challenge and sharing the videos of the thefts identified by the expression “Kia challenge”, appearing thousands and thousands of times both on TikTok than on Instagram and YouTube.

The thefts mainly concerned car models sold in the United States between 2011 and 2021, which by choice of the car manufacturers lacked theimmobilizer, a system that connects with the car’s ECU and the starter and prevents the engine from starting with keys other than genuine ones. In the absence of the device, cars, after being broken into to gain access to the dashboard, could be stolen within seconds. A screwdriver was enough to detach the coating that covers the steering column behind the steering wheel, and to remove the ignition lock: then they could be set in motion using a cable with a USB socket as a lever, which happens to have just the shape necessary to rotate the cylinder.

In the first four months of 2023 the thefts of Hyundai and Kia reported in New York there were 977 against 148 in the same period of the previous year. They were Kia and Hyundai too 70 percent of cars stolen in December 2022 in Dayton, Ohio, and two-thirds of the more than 10,000 reported stolen a Milwaukee throughout 2021. Vox tells that in the Chicago area, thefts of these brands’ cars increased 767 percent in one year. In Rochester, New York, they grew 2,400 percent.

Vox explains that unlike countries such as Canada, Germany or Finland, in the United States the immobilizer is not one of the required anti-theft devices by law. It’s not a foolproof system, but it helps to significantly reduce theft, which is why 96 percent of car models sold in the United States in 2015 were equipped with it. However, only 26 percent of Kias and Hyundais had it . On the US market, the Hyundai Motor Company, which also controls Kia Motors, had installed it on cars for which it was required to do so by law: not on about 9 million cheaper models, he always says Vox.

Thousands of people have had their cars stolen over the years. In some cases their cars had been stolen multiple times; in others the owners had to wait months to be able to fix the damaged parts, because there were so many stolen and damaged cars that they ran out of spare parts. Some people who had stolen one of these cars were seriously injured; last October four teenagers from Buffalo died while it is believed that they were trying to steal one.

In the United States the phenomenon of thefts from Kia and Hyundai has been talked about many mediawho have often attributed it to the challenges on TikTok, considered the social network that has contributed most to spreading them above all because it is mainly aimed at a very young audience, which tends to be attracted by companies of this type, making them go viral on a large scale.

He attributed the cause of the phenomenon to the challenges on TikTok also the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, that is the US government agency that deals with road safety. Especially Kia and Hyundai have done it, which in a communicated joint release in February 2023 observed how thefts had reached their peak in the summer of 2022 “in response to videos shared by car thieves on TikTok and other social media”.

Under intense pressure from automakers to intervene, Hyundai initially offered owners of its cars in the United States a $170 safety kit that each of them would have to pay along with the cost of installation. Kia America, on the other hand, had sent all its customers a free mechanical steering lock. Finally, in February 2023, the two car manufacturers had announced that they had developed free software which, according to them, would have made it possible to resolve the critical issue on approximately 8.3 million cars that did not have an immobilizer, but which according to many customers it is not always effective.

At the same time, in April the attorneys general of 17 US states they asked the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to recall the cars in question, arguing that the solutions proposed by the companies are not sufficient. Plus the governments of cities like New York, Baltimore, San Diego, Seattle and Milwaukee itself have sued or are about to sue Kia and Hyundai for damages. Various class actions initiated by dozens of insurance companies are also underway. In May, Hyundai and Kia agreed to pay approx 200 million dollars to settle the first of these class-action lawsuits out of court.

The companies behind the social networks, however, have denied having major responsibilities. In a press release also quoted by Vox, TikTok said it tried to remove dangerous content that clearly violated its guidelines and videos of people committing crimes, such as car theft, but denied that the “Kia challenge” “is or is been a trend” on the platform. In any case, some videos of the challenges or methods for stealing cars continue to circulate, albeit accompanied by slogans such as “don’t try this at home”, an invitation not to try to do it.

Meta, the company that controls Instagram and Facebook, did not respond to requests for comment Vox, while a YouTube spokeswoman said the platform had removed some videos of the challenges, clarifying that its guidelines “prohibit videos that encourage illegal or dangerous activities that risk causing serious bodily harm or death”. Meanwhile, the electronic immobilizer is a standard feature on all Kia and Hyundai built since November 2021.

