kicked out, she gives the middle finger. Then the apologies – Corriere TV

Storm up Lauren Boebert, Republican member of the House for the third district of Colorado and a Trumpian note. The woman, 36, went to see the musical Beetlejuice in Denver on Sunday 10 September but was kicked out after protests in the theater because she was smoking an electronic cigarette while singing and disturbing during the show. She initially blamed the show’s smoke machines: “I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loudly!” he wrote on Twitter/X The images obtained by Denver TV instead show Boebert smoking despite the protests of a pregnant woman behind her. Furthermore, the politician and her companion can be seen intent on exchanging effusions in public. When removed from the theater, she raised her middle finger at security, and she allegedly said, “You don’t know who I am.” In the end, Boebert had to apologize, explaining that she had “failed to live up to her values” but that she was in a difficult moment because she was getting a divorce. (LaPresse)

September 18, 2023 – Updated September 18, 2023, 12:50 pm

