Kidal reconquered: Assimi Goïta restores the “trellis” – Une Plume du Mali

Explosion of joy in the Malian capital. In Bamako and several other cities, jubilant crowds took to the streets to celebrate the liberation of the city of Ifoghas. Long considered a bastion of the rebellion, the city of Kidal is finally back in the Malian fold.

As we expected for several weeksthe Malian Armed Forces have flushed out the last nest of the rebellion this Tuesday, November 14, 2023. By chasing the last separatist from the territory, the FAMa are washing away the affront of more than a decade.

Russian cooperation

Since the clashes of 2012 and 2014, Mali had lost control of a large part of this strategic region bordering Algeria. Plagued by a lack of state social services, terrorists are legion in the city which has become the capital of a pseudo-republic Azawad.

The presence of United Nations peacekeeping forces, the signing of the peace agreement in 2015 and the establishment of a reconstituted army (made up of hundreds of Malian soldiers and elements of the Coordination of Movements of Azawad) do not put an end to hostilities.

To break this spiral, the new authorities have renewed an effective partnership with Vladimir Putin’s Russia, which ensures training and the supply of military equipment. In addition to massive recruitment in the ranks of the defense and security forces, the acquisition of combat aircraft, drones and land vehicles, Mali controls its airspace!

“Hearts vibrate with confidence”

The immediate withdrawal of French forces from Operation Barkhane and UN peacekeepers coincides with the reconquest of several localities under the control of armed groups since 2012. Faced with hundreds of seasoned soldiers, over-equipped and ready to fight at any time, the attackers rather preferred to take flight, leaving the field open to the FAMa who triumphantly crossed the arteries of Kidal.

From the flame of victory springs the glimmer of hope of a people bruised by an ambiguous war. Tuareg, Fulani, Arab, Bambara and other communities of Malian rich diversity exult in the wind of “Green-yellow-red” which floats everywhere.

Forever part of the legend of heroes, Colonel Assimi Goïta shattered the myth of the impassable city and restored the image of those who have been fighting for decades to recover our territorial integrity. Against all odds, “hearts vibrate with confidence”.

